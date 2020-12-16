Fire drill conducted at LPG yard

A fire drill was conducted at the LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) yard of the High Pressure Boiler Plant of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday to check the preparedness of the fire-safety, security and rescue systems of the factory for dealing with emergencies.

S Malathi, Joint Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), and P Tamilselvan, Deputy Director, witnessed the fire drill conducted by the BHEL Fire Services in which fire tenders and fire-fighting teams from the Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project (HAPP), Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi (OFT) and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) participated under the Mutual Aid Scheme between government enterprises.

Personnel from the Tiruchi divisions of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) observed the drill involving simulation of an emergency situation in the LPG yard which has two bullet tanks of 50 tonnes capacity each.

I Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Boiler Shops and site controller for the mock drill, said that LPG storage at BHEL was being done as per the stringent norms of the Explosives Inspectorate and that the LPG yard was being maintained and operated in strict accordance with all applicable safety standards.

S Prabakaran, General Manager, Spares Business and Renovation and Modernisation (SB and R&M), Seamless Steel Tube Plant (SSTP), Welding Research Institute (WRI) and Labs, who holds additional charge of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), said observations and suggestions from the senior officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health during the mock drill will be incorporated into the standard operating procedure.