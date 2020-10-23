Fire drill conducted

A fire drill was conducted at the Seamless Steel Tube Plant (SSTP) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi on Friday to check the preparedness of various safety, security and rescue systems at the factory.

S Malathi, Joint Director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (IS&H), Tamil Nadu, said such drills were vital to prevent accidents in manufacturing industries. Accompanied by E.Banu Priya, District Fire Officer, Tiruchi and Pudukkottai, she oversaw the drill which simulated an emergency situation in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) yard at SSTP which has two LPG bullets of 40 tonnes each. They appreciated the joint efforts of all the teams under the Mutual Aid Scheme for conducting the drill.

Site Controller and Additional General Manager, SSTP, K.Mahendran, said that observations and suggestions during the drill would be taken into account for further improvements in safety systems and procedure. E.Thirumavalavan, Additional General Manager, Health, Safety and Environment, coordinated the drill.

Fire fighting teams from Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, Ordnance Factory, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and TN Fire and Rescue Service which are under the Mutual Aid Scheme joined BHEL Fire Services to conduct the fire drill.