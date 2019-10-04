Dried sea cucumbers seized from air passenger

TIRUCHI

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 211 dried sea cucumbers from an air passenger at the international airport here on Thursday.

The passenger Asath Ahmed, 49, of Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district came to the airport to board a Malindo Air flight to Kuala Lumpur when the Air Intelligence Unit officers on suspicion intercepted him.

Checks resulted in the seizure of the dried sea cucumbers which were concealed in his check-in luggage as food items, said airport sources.

The smuggled consignment was seized and the passenger was detained for inquiry. The value of the seized item was put at ₹ 1 lakh.

The seized goods and the passenger were handed over to the Forest Department to initiate further action under the Wildlife Protection Act. Investigation is on.