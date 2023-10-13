ADVERTISEMENT

DRI seizes 7.5 kg smuggled gold bars near Tiruchi

October 13, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team seized 7.5 kilograms of gold bars smuggled from Sri Lanka and arrested two persons in this connection near Tiruchi. 

The gold bars were smuggled into Thondi coast in Ramanathapuram district and were being taken in a private car by two persons to Chennai. Acting on information, a DRI team from Tiruchi followed the car and intercepted it near Samayapuram a few kilometres away from Tiruchi on October 9. The smuggled gold bars numbering 45 were seized and the two persons were arrested, said the DRI sources. 

