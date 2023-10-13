HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRI seizes 7.5 kg smuggled gold bars near Tiruchi

October 13, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team seized 7.5 kilograms of gold bars smuggled from Sri Lanka and arrested two persons in this connection near Tiruchi. 

The gold bars were smuggled into Thondi coast in Ramanathapuram district and were being taken in a private car by two persons to Chennai. Acting on information, a DRI team from Tiruchi followed the car and intercepted it near Samayapuram a few kilometres away from Tiruchi on October 9. The smuggled gold bars numbering 45 were seized and the two persons were arrested, said the DRI sources. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.