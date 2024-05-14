GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRI seizes 13.9 kg smuggled gold valued at ₹10 crore

The gold was smuggled into the country from Sri Lanka through coastal area in Pudukottai district

Published - May 14, 2024 06:02 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized 13.9 kg of gold smuggled from Sri Lanka through the coastal area of Pudukottai district.

Five persons were apprehended in connection with the seizure made in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. The value of the seized smuggled gold was put at ₹10.03 crore. 

Acting on specific intelligence regarding smuggling of gold from Sri Lanka through coastal areas, DRI officers mounted surveillance at Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. A DRI team intercepted one person at Ramanathapuram and recovered six packets containing 5.8 kg of gold.  At Sivaganga, another team intercepted two carriers transporting smuggled gold and two others who were about to receive it.

During a personal search of the carriers, the team recovered seven packets containing 8.06 kg of gold from them. Preliminary investigation revealed that the gold was smuggled into the country from Sri Lanka through the coastal area in Pudukottai district. The five persons were being interrogated and further probe was in progress, the sources added. 

