DRF creates awareness of personal distancing

TIRUCHI

A team from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force has been deployed here to assist the police in emergency situation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The 40-member team which had arrived here a few days ago and stationed at the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion premises conducted awareness campaigns as advised by the city police authorities in different parts on Friday.

Attired in suit and wearing gloves and mask, the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force team members met the general public and drove home the importance of personal distancing in the wake of COVID-19 spread and to stay indoor during the lockdown period.

The team members circulated pamphlets containing a host of awareness messages to general public at the Rockfort temple entrance, Big Bazaar street, Gandhi Market and Palakkarai areas. The team also drove home to the public the importance of taking precautionary measures such was washing hands using soap or hand sanitisers, keeping their surroundings clean and prevent children and elders from venturing out of their home. They also appealed to the general public to wear mask while going out to buy essential commodities.

Police sources said the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force team would assist the city police in any emergency situation in the wake of COVID-19. The team containing police personnel trained in commando operations would remain in Tiruchi city until the lockdown period, the sources added.