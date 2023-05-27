Dress code for school vehicle drivers insisted

May 27, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tiruvarur district administration has directed schools that provide transport services for students to ensure that the drivers followed the dress code without fail.

After inspecting the school vehicle audit exercise at Tiruvarur on Friday, Collector T. Charusree said a total of 283 school vans/buses operated in the district were being checked by the Regional Transport Office and the Education Department. While the safety features and equipment were checked by officials, the school authorities have been instructed to ensure that the drivers of the vehicles wear khaki uniform.

She urged the drivers to intimate the defects or technical problems in the operation of cameras fitted inside the vehicles to ensure the safety of the students and smooth reverse gear operation to the school management immediately in writing. She also instructed the school management to attend to the defects or technical problems as and when such complaints were lodged by the drivers in the interest of the safe transportation of the studemts.

In Thanjavur, the inspection of school vehicles by a district-level inter department committee began a week ago. A total of 710 vehicles registered as school vehicles in the district would be subjected to the educational institution vehicle audit as per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre, Tiruvarur, has asked the State government to frame rules/guidelines for the vehicles such as min-vans and autorickshaws hired by parents for transportation of their wards to schools.

Pointing out that these vehicles were not subjected to the safety audit conducted every year by the officials, TNCPERC general secretary R. Ramesh said certain basic rules should be framed for the vehicles to ensure the safe transportation of children.

Display of boards such as ‘Children Inside, Drive Carefully’, “On School Pupil Transportation” on both in front and back of the vehicles while transporting school children, luggage carrier on top of the vehicles to carry school and lunch bags, restriction on the number of pupils to be accommodated in each vehicle depending on the age of the children and type of the vehicle, dress code for drivers and other rules concerning the safety of children should be frame and insisted by the officials, he added.