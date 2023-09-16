Dredging of Uppanar river estuary to begin soon

September 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva.V. Meyyanathan on Friday visited Thirumullaivasal coast near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district and directed officials to initiate a project to dredge Uppanar river estuary.

Alongside Collector A. P. Mahabharathi, the Minister inspected the fishing harbour at Thirumullaivasal to take stock of the ongoing project to improve the infrastructure of the dockyard and fish landing centre. The State government sanctioned ₹ 18 crore to execute the reconstruction project under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD.

Mr. Meyyanathan also reviewed the construction of a diaphragm wall for 174 metres and groyne walls for 315 metres on the northern side and 200 metres on the southern side of the fishing harbour to reduce coastal erosion due to wave action.

He said dredging of the Uppanar estuary will be carried out to remove the silt accumulated on the mouth of the river, based on the demand of the locals. Fishermen faced problems in docking their vessels because of the accumulation of silt. Under this project, nearly 50,000 cubic metre of silt will be removed.

Sources in the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department said preparation of a report seeking funds from the State government to construct additional facilities and remove silt at Thirumullaivasal fishing harbour would be initiated at an estimated cost of ₹ 8 crore. This project will benefit thousands of fishermen from Thirumullaivasal and its surrounding villages with more than 350 mechanised and fibre fishing boats.