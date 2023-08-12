ADVERTISEMENT

Dream big and soar beyond the sky, students told

August 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tessy Thomas (right) speaks at the fifth convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi (IIIT-T) on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Missile Woman of India’ Tessy Thomas urges students to set their sights on big goals

The sky is not the limit, as human potential can soar much higher, said Tessy Thomas, scientist and former director general of Aeronautical Systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), as she addressed graduands at the fifth convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Information Technology – Tiruchi (IIIT-T) at Sethurapatti in Tiruchi, on Saturday.

Ms. Thomas, often referred to as the ‘Missile Woman of India’, highlighted the growth of DRDO, and the opportunities waiting for the younger generation in automation and data science, in her keynote address.

She advised students to use their newly gained technical expertise and knowledge for the common good. “Each one of you has a long journey ahead, and the sky is not the limit, because our potential is much higher. Dream big and be limitless,” the scientist said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Thomas also spoke about how the Agni missiles and underwater weapons systems had helped DRDO to position India among the few countries in the world with multi-level strategic capability.

Working for the Agni programme had been a great challenge, but it had helped the nation gain strike capabilities of 3,000-5,000 km, she said.

The convocation witnessed the graduation of IIIT-T’s batch of 2023, which had 45 students.

The Institute Gold Medal was awarded to N. Nagamallishwar (ECE), and Pawan Kalyan Jada (CSE). Mr. Nagamallishwar also received the President’s Gold Medal for overall best academic performance.

N.V.S.N. Sarma, director, IIIT-T, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US