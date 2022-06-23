Drawing kolam to check dumping of garbage

In an effort to prevent people from indiscriminately dumping garbage, Tiruchi Corporation has identified Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP) and launched an initiative to beautify the spots with kolams (rangoli).

The kolam initiative is part of the civic body’s strategy to dissuade people from dumping garbage in the open. City residents may find neatly drawn colourful kolam at a few places they are used to seeing garbage.

The civic body had identified GVPs in all four zones and after finding a positive outcome have decided to expand the drive across the city.

Initially, six places in wards 6, 10, 14, 27, 38 and 40 were identified as vulnerable points, and kolams were drawn by sanitary workers. Officials said the place was clean and neat throughout the day.

“The identified spots are where people dumped garbage regularly. By cleaning the garbage, tidying the place and drawing kolams, we intend to break the people's habit of dumping garbage at those points,” said R. Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner.

According to the Corporation official, the initiative was not a one-off effort where the workers would draw kolam just once. To make sure that the area was tidy and no one was dumping trash, they would do it frequently. This way the Corporation hopes to bring about a behavioural change in people.

There were at least 50 such vulnerable points in each zone, and the only way to eliminate them was to strengthen the door-to-door collection system and appoint additional workers to cover all localities, said an official.