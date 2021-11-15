Drawing competition draws an enthusiastic response from students

Tiruchi

15 November 2021 15:55 IST

Students took part in the drawing competition at the District Central Library conducted on Sunday as part of the National Library Week celebrations.

Both library officials and participants were enthusiastic to take part in activities at the library after it was closed for over a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

The competitions for readers in various age groups included story telling, poetry writing, and essay writing based on depicted pictures.

The drawing competition for school children was inaugurated by the president of Readers' Circle, Tiruchi, V. Govindasamy, and District Library Officer A. P. Sivakumar.

Mr. Sivakumar said that the initiative was meant to encourage readers to return to the library. “We noticed that many were coming to the library for the first time. The aim of the initiative is to create awareness about the facilities at the library and to encourage reading habits,” he added.

A special quiz competition for the visually-impaired students who prepare for competitive examinations at the library has also been planned.

The participants were apprised about the significance of the National Library Week that will be celebrated from November 14 to 20. The Indian Library Association (ILA) had declared 14th November as National Library Day, coinciding with the birthday of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and that the day was being celebrated since 1968, through various programmes to enable the public to know about libraries.