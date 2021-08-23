Draining of polluted water from Teppakulam under way

The move comes after the death of several fish in the tank

Tiruchi Corporation has begun pumping out polluted water from Rockfort Teppakulam near Main Guard Gate.

The move comes in the wake of the death of a large number of fish in the tank a few days ago and demand from traders and devotees of Thayumanaswamy Temple for action. The Corporation engaged a team of swimmers to remove the dead fish and the team also caught live ones.

A foul smell emanated from the tank even after the dead fish were removed. So, the civic body has now embarked on a drive to pump out the water in the tank.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that three motor pump sets had been deployed to pump out the water. While the central part of the tank had water to a depth of 18 feet, its peripheries had about 10 feet. It had been decided to clear as much water as possible.

Depending upon the situation, fresh water could be filled up. There was also a possibility of letting the tank fill up naturally during the northeast monsoon, which was round the corner.

Mr. Rahuman said steps would be taken to prevent traders from dumping waste and food leftovers in the tank. The traders and the general public had been warned against dumping waste in the tank. Notice boards would be erected at various locations to create awareness of the need to keep the temple tank neat and clean.