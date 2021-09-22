Drive to desilt drainage canals

22 earth-movers and 800 contract labourers are involved in the exercise

The Tiruchi Corporation has launched a synchronised desilting drive in all drainage canals to prevent flooding in low-lying areas of the city ahead of the northeast monsoon,.

It was a second drive within three months. In the first drive done in June, silt had been cleared for about 10,083 metres of drainage canals in various parts of the city.

To ensure smooth flow of rainwater during the northeast monsoon next month, the civic body has taken up the task of desilting all drainage canals and stormwater drains in Srirangam, K. Abhisekapuram, Golden Rock and Ariyamangalam zones.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, said that a two-pronged strategy was in force to desilt all drainage canals, stormwater drains and irrigation canals flowing across the city.

While a private contractor, who was awarded a project to clear drainage canals at a cost of ₹ 1.5 crore, had been asked to carry out the works in the designated areas, the Corporation had employed its men and materials to clear silt in the remaining canals.

He said that 22 earth-movers and 800 contract labourers had been involved in the massive exercise that had begun on Monday.

On the first day of the drive, the silt and blockages accumulated along about 20 km stretch of canals had been desilted. The drive was being taken up simultaneously in all four zones.

Mr. Rahuman said that there were some irrigation channels flowing across the city.

Instructions had been given to clear the blockages, silt, accumulation of plastics, bottles and carry bags along irrigation channels too.

‘We have identified at least 40 to 50 low-lying areas in the city, which are known for waterlogging in the rainy season. The aim of the ongoing drive is to prevent water stagnation in low-lying areas too during the northeast monsoon season,” Mr. Rahuman said.

He said that special teams led by assistant commissioners had been formed to supervise desilting operations streetwise in the city. The officers were reviewing the works on a daily basis. The drive would conclude on Friday.