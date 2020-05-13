Construction of smart drain begins

The corporation has begun constructing ‘smart drains’ on West Boulevard Road under the Smart City Mission project fund. the project will cost at least ₹ 2 crore and will be completed by next year, sources said.

Work on the usually heavily crowded stretch has begun with earth-movers digging up either side of the road on Wednesday morning, including demolition of the bus stand near Main Guard Gate.

Officials said the project has been undertaken at a cost of ₹ 95 lakhs per side. “The entire road will have a platform on both sides for pedestrians and cyclists. The important feature of the Smart Drains is that an underground duct will be created to carry cables of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), telephone service providers and others,” an official said. Separate underground drainage, water supply and electricity lines run under the footpath.

Another special feature of the Smart Drain is that it will have removable openings on the platform through which the duct could be accessed, therefore avoiding digging and relaying of tar which is a common practice so far.