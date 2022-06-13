Drain channel yet to be desilted: farmers’ body

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to CPI, on Monday said the reeds in a drain channel in Ammapettai region were yet to be cleared.

In a petition submitted to the district administration at the grievance redress meeting, it pointed out that the problem of reed growth in the channel from Havildarchatram to Pallavaroyanpettai was brought to the notice of officials last year. The choking of the channel and its tributaries resulted in inundation of agricultural fields in villages such as Pallavaroyanpettai, Puththur and other areas in Ammapettai region. Paddy raised in several hundred acres in the areas were inundated during the heavy downpour in November last.

Regretting that desilting of this drain was not taken up under the ongoing Special Desilting Project, the Sangam said the chances of inundation during the coming kuruvai and samba/thaladi seasons in the region could not be ruled out. Hence, steps must be initiated to make the channel free of obstacles so that excess water from the agriculture fields would drain quickly during monsoon.

After hearing their plea, Additional Collector (Revenue) N. O. Sukhaputra directed the PWD official present at the grievance meeting to initiate action.