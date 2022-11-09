: Perambalur Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya on Wednesday released the draft electoral roll at the Collectorate here in the presence of the members of recognised political parties. As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in the district is 5,68,778 including 2,90,218 women. The district has two assembly constituencies: Perambalur (reserved) and Kunnam. The final roll would be released on January 5, an official press release here said.
Draft roll released in Perambalur
