Draft NEP ‘a threat to schools and students’

The draft New Education Policy envisages closure of schools that are not running profitably, according to the State Deputy President, Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association, poet Madukkur Ramalingam.

Addressing a meeting on NEP organised by the Life Insurance Company Employees Union, Thanjavur Division, TPWAA, and Democratic Youth Federation of India, at Pattukottai on Tuesday, he said that apart from suggesting closure of non-profitable schools, the draft NEP advocates merger of schools in case if students enrolled in a school was low in number and insists that students should learn three languages from the sixth standard onwards.

This was nothing but an attempt to impose Hindi and thereby pave way for teaching of Sanskrit.

The new NEP would take back the school education back to the era of “kula kalvi,” he said and added that it would result in a situation that the youth could not have an opportunity to learn and detach the State government from the education sector.

Alleging that pupil would be made to sit for All India-level entrance examinations right from the third standard itself, he said.

Such a situation would create immense pressure on children who could be forced to drop out from schools at the primary education stage itself.