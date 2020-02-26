Draft list of urban polling stations released

Draft list of polling stations in urban areas for conducting local body elections was released on Wednesday.
In a press release, District Election Officer and Collector T.Anand said 108 polling stations would be set up in seven town panchayats and 168 in four municipalities for conducting elections to the local bodies. While 67 booths would be set up in Mannargudi Municipality comprising 33 wards, 53 booths would be opened for 30 wards in Tiruvarur Municipality. Koothanallur and Thiruthuraipoondi municipalities that have 24 wards each will have as many booths correspondingly.
As for town panchayats, 21 booths would be set up in Muthupettai which has 18 wards and one booth for each ward would be set up in Nannilam, Kudavasal, Koradacheri, Valangaiman and Needamangalam town panchayats, each has 15 wards. Likewise, Needamangalam with 12 wards will have as many booths.
