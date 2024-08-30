Draft list of polling booths released in Karur district

District Election Officer and Collector M. Thangavel on Thursday released the draft list of polling stations in the district in the presence of recognised political party representatives here.

He said that the Election Commission had decided to bifurcate polling booths with more than 1,500 voters. New booths could be formed in the neighbouring areas by taking into account various factors. Similarly, the building and name of the polling booths could be changed.

Mr. Thangavel said some additional booths were planned in the district. The draft list of polling booths had all details of existing booths, proposed new booths and the booths to be relocated and shifted to other buildings. If the political parties and the public had any reservations, they could bring them to the attention of the District Revenue Officer, Corporation Commissioner, Revenue Divisional Officer, and the respective election officials in writing. The objections could be submitted from August 29 to September 4. Suitable action would be taken.