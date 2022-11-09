Draft electoral rolls released in Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 09, 2022 19:12 IST

The special summary revision of the electoral rolls began here on Wednesday with the district authorities releasing the draft electoral rolls for the nine Assembly constituencies in Tiruchi district.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date, would go on till December 8.. The final rolls would be released on January 5.

Ahead of about a month long process, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar released the draft electoral rolls for the district. Representatives of various political parties received the draft rolls so as to facilitate them to check the rolls as well as to drive the new voters to apply for inclusion.

The district, as per the draft rolls, has 23,01,278 voters.. Of them, 16,09,797 voters have linked their Aadhaar with the electoral rolls. It works out to 69,95%.

Out of nine Assembly constituencies, Srirangam has a maximum number of voters with 3,02,447 voters. There are 2,11,917 voters in Lalgudi, 2,80,659 in Manaparai and 2,91,013 voters in Thiruverumbur constituency. While Tiruchi (West) has 2,66,173 voters, there are 2,50,159 voters in Tiruchi (East). Musiri constituency has a total of 2,26,112 voters and Thuraiyur has 2,22,495 voters.

Mr. Kumar said that the Aadhaar linkage was aimed at removing the double entries. While rural segments had done well in Aadhaar linkage, it was not on the expected lines in Tiruchi (West) and Tiruchi (East) and Tiruverumbur constituencies. Special drives would be organised for Aadhaar linkage on holidays.

