Draft electoral rolls released for Karur district

Collector-cum-District Election Officer M. Thangavel on Tuesday released the draft electoral rolls for the four Assembly constituencies in the district.

Leaders of recognised political parties including the DMK, the AIADMK, the BJP and the Congress present when the Collector released the draft rolls.

As per the rolls, there were 2,10,970 votes in Aravakurichi constituency. Of them 1,00,526 voters were men and 1,10,440 women voters. There were four transgender in the voters list.

There were 2,40,170 voters in Karur constituency, the number of men voters was 1,13,403 and women voters was 1,26,728 voters. There were 39 transgender in the list.

Women voters outnumbered men in Krishnarayapuram constituency, which has 2,11,069 voters. Of them, 1,02,734 voters were men and 1,08,302 voters were women. There were 33 transgender in the list.

The total number of voters in Kulithalai constituency stands at 2,27,064 voters. Of them, 1,10,743 men voters and 1,10,317 women voters. Four were transgender.

Mr. Thangavel said that the political parties and the general public should make use of the opportunities to include the eligible voters. They could submit representations to delete of voters, who died. Special camps would be conducted to inclusion or deletion of voters.

