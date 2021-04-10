Two arrested for attacking duty doctor at TMC Hospital

THANJAVUR: Two persons were arrested on Saturday on charges of attacking a duty doctor at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital on Friday night.

According to sources, the duo who have sustained injuries in a road accident reportedly took place near the Tholkapiar Square at Thanjavur on Friday night were brought to the TMC hospital by their friends. When the duty doctor, Arunpandian inquired about the cause for the injuries, the duo and their friends had allegedly manhandled the duty doctor.

Suspecting that they might be under the influence of alcohol, Arunpandian asked them to wait for a few minutes but the group left the place in a hurry after scolding the duty doctor and the staff.

Subsequently, Arunpandian brought this issue to the notice of the police and after interrogation, the Medical College police registered a case and arrested Raghavan of Thanjavur and Madheswaran of Pottalankudikadu hamlet near Orathanadu on Saturday.

