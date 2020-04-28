Tests for doctors and nurses

A group of doctors, nurses and health workers of the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here underwent nasopharyngeal swab examination to check for corona virus infection.

The tests were conducted after a youth of Mirattunilai, who was admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital, tested positive for COVID 19.While the youth has since been shifted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, all contacts of the youth during his stay in the Pudukottai GH were subject to the tests now, AL.Meenakshisundaram, Dean, GMCH, said on Tuesday.

“As per guidelines, contacts of a positive person are to be tested within 5 to 14 days. So, 14 doctors, 14 nurses and 19 healthcare workers, who were on duty, underwent tests on Tuesday. In addition, nine pregnant mothers, with dates of delivery within the next 10 days, were tested. The 56 samples have been sent to the laboratory and results would be declared within 24 hours. He said face masks would be distributed to patients visiting the hospital. Doctors and nurses involved in COVID 19 duty would be taught yogasanas to increase immunity.

Meanwhile, a special health camp was conducted for more than 70 sanitary workers at Government Hospital at Alangudi.

M. Periyasamy, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, along with a team of doctors, screened the workers for temperature, blood pressure, weight, random blood sugar, serum lipids to detect hypertension and diabetes. All are given kabasura kudineer powder packets to build immunity against cough and fever. All workers were advised to wear hand gloves, masks and shoes during sanitary work and undergo medical screening every six months.