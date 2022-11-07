Dr. V. Jayapal no more

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 07, 2022 17:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Jayapal, Chairman, GVN Hospital., Tiruchi, passed away on Sunday. He was 86.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Jayapal was also the president of K.A.P. Viswanatham Higher Secondary School Committee and the president of Tamil Nadu Sozhiya Vellalar Sangam. A philanthropist, Dr.J ayapal was a recipient of various awards including the Indian Medical Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru was among those who paid their last respects to Dr. Jayapal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app