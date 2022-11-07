Dr. V. Jayapal no more

ADVERTISEMENT
V. Jayapal, Chairman, GVN Hospital., Tiruchi, passed away on Sunday. He was 86.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Dr. Jayapal was also the president of K.A.P. Viswanatham Higher Secondary School Committee and the president of Tamil Nadu Sozhiya Vellalar Sangam. A philanthropist, Dr.J ayapal was a recipient of various awards including the Indian Medical Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru was among those who paid their last respects to Dr. Jayapal.