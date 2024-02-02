GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dr. Rajan Corporation School awaits nod for upgradation

As the core Srirangam zone lacks a government high school, students passing out from middle schools are forced to enrol in schools situated in far-off areas

February 02, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School in Chithirai Street in Srirangam.

A view of Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School in Chithirai Street in Srirangam. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Residents have expressed concern over the delay in upgrading Dr. Rajan Corporation Corporation Middle School in Srirangam into a high school.

As the core Srirangam zone lacks a government high school, students passing out from middle schools are forced to enrol in schools situated in far-off areas. “Since there are no government high schools in Srirangam, upgrading the school will benefit many students, especially children from families belonging to the low-income groups,” said Prabhu, a resident.

At present, the school has nine classrooms to accommodate around 650 students and about 200 students are enrolled in classes VI to VIII alone. Residents have urged the Tiruchi City Corporation to build additional buildings to accommodate students as a solution to space crunch.

The School Education Department, considering the increase in student enrolment, had sent a proposal last year to higher authorities to upgrade it into a high school and use an underutilised school building at Lakshmi Nagar in Moolathoppu for higher classes.

“We are still awaiting a nod from the government. We are hopeful of upgrading the school before the upcoming academic year,” said K. Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer.

Dr. Rajan Corporation Middle School is one of the three schools in Tiruchi that bagged the Tamil Nadu Government’s Best School Award for 2022-23. In 2020, the school underwent a makeover by adding air-conditioned classrooms with impressive interiors, smart classrooms, and a laboratory, which was cited as a reason for the growing student population at the school.

