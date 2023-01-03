DPR soon for new road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur highway

January 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The consultant appointed by Tiruchi City Corporation to prepare a Detailed Project Report for building a new road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road along the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuritti rivers is likely to submit the report in a week.

According to the plan, the Corporation has suggested making the bunds along the rivers into a motorable road to provide a link from Panjapur, where the integrated bus terminal is being built, to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road. The new road is not only aimed at decongesting the traffic in Tiruchi city but also strengthening the river banks to avoid breaches and flooding during the monsoons.

To study the proposed road route and finalise the junctions, road overbridges and other features, the Corporation appointed a Bengaluru-based consultant a few months ago. Based on the outlines suggested by the Corporation, a team of experts carried out field inspections. The consultant is said to have competed the task.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that fine-tuning of the DPR was on and the consultant was expected to submit the report in a week. It would then be sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for further action.

Though the exact details and salient features of the new road will be known only after the submission of the DPR, it is said that the project would cost about ₹340 crore. Between the integrated bus terminal at Panjapur and Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Route, the length of the road will be roughly 15 km. About nine metres will be the width of the carriageway. It will be laid on the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti via Kuzhumayi Amman temple and Woraiyur.

The official added that efforts were on to source funds from various agencies to implement the project. A clear picture would emerge after the receipt of the DPR.