DPR prepared to revamp old underground drainage network

The Tiruchi City Corporation has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a total revamp of old underground drainage (UGD) system around the Rockfort temple in the city.

A consultant appointed by the Corporation has finalised the DPR after carrying out an intensive study on the reasons leading to the frequent burst of sewer lines and manholes of the under ground drainage (UGD) system around the Rockfort temple. The DPR envisages the replacement of old sewage pipes with PVC pipes. It is estimated that the project would cost ₹53 crore.

The project would cover areas such as Andar Street, Chinnakadai Street, Singarathope, Theradikadai Street, Nandikoil Street and some parts of Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Palakarai, Varaganeri, East Boulevard Road and West Boulevard Road. They were part of the erstwhile Tiruchi Municipality. They were brought under the underground drainage network about 50 years ago.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that there had been frequent complaints of malfunctioning of UGD in some of the old habitations in the city. Though there was a standard mechanism to attend to calls on malfunctioning of UGD network, the number of complaints had gone up in recent years. The underground pipes had been found damaged in some places and in some parts, the system could not bear the pressure of over utilisation and increasing population. Hence, it had been decided to overhaul the old UGD network wherever it was required.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that the DPR had been sent to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration for approval. It was under the consideration of the high power committee that approves the Smart City proposals.