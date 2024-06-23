DPR preparation on for Pachamalai tourism development project

Preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been taken up for the Pachamalai Tourism Development Project.

Pachamalai, a low mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, near Thuraiyur, is spread over about 528 sq km and is located at 1,072 metres above the mean sea level. Its key attractions include the Periyapakkalam and Korayaru waterfalls. The hills are home to 154 species of birds and 135 varieties of butterflies. There are three deer habitats.

The district administration had conceived the Tribal Livelihood Park Through People’s Eco-Tourism with an aim of generating livelihood for the tribes of Pachamalai.

Promoting sustainable tourism, stimulating economic growth, and elevating the tourism potential of the Koraiyar falls as a premier tourist destination in the Pachamalai region were among the aims of the project. After a critical evaluation, the State government gave administrative sanction for the project in February and released ₹4.27 crore for its implementation.

Under the project, the Tourism Department, with the participation of the Forest Department and the Rural Development Department, will create basic infrastructure and safety measures for tourists at important points of the Koraiyar and the Mangalam falls at Pachamalai. Tiruchi District Collector will be the nodal officer for the project.

Construction of tree houses, establishment of forest/nature walk, formation of trekking trails along the Chinna Mangalam falls, and the Koraiyar falls, construction of rest sheds and resting areas for trekkers, creation of parking lot, and entrance counters are some of the components of the project.

A consultant had been appointed to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) in order to finalise the infrastructure to be created in different places of the Pachamalai.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that as part of the DPR work, soil test had to be conducted at a place, where a bridge was to be constructed. The soil test and the DPR work would be completed within a week. The final estimate would be sent to the government for approval. The process of floating tender would be taken up immediately after receiving the approval.