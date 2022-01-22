DPR on new integrated bus terminus to include views of stakeholders

TIRUCHI

22 January 2022 19:18 IST

Collector S. Sivarasu on Saturday said the suggestions and demands of stakeholders would be incorporated in the Detailed Project Report of the new integrated bus terminus proposed to be established at Panchapur in the city.

Speaking to The Hindu after chairing the first round of stakeholders meeting, which was attended by private bus operators, lorry owners, Regional Transport authorities, officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board and Public Works Department, Mr. Sivarasu said the State government was committed to designing the bus terminus in such a way to avoid any shortcoming. Hence, he had conducted a meeting with stakeholders.

The views of transport operators, lorry operators and officials of State transport corporations had been heard. Since they were going to use the bus terminus and lorry terminal, their views were elicited on the bus bays, space required for easy transportation of vehicles and facilities required for crew members and others.

The Collector said two more stakeholders meeting would be held. Stakeholders were asked to submit their expectations and requirements in writing within 15 days. They would be shared with the consultant, who had been appointed to prepare the DPR.

Omnibus operators sought 100 bays and lorry operators 500 bays for parking lorries at the lorry terminal. Similarly, private bus operators demanded provision to park 175 buses. Their demands would be incorporated. Similarly, the views of TNSTC, Tangedco, TWAD and others would also be taken into consideration.