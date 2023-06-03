DPR on new bus terminus in Srirangam to be submitted soon

June 03, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a new bus terminus at the identified site near the Rajagopuram of Ranganathaswamy temple in Sriragam, will be submitted to the State government soon, according to officials.

A Bengaluru-based consultant had been appointed to prepare the DPR for the new bus terminus in Srirangam, which will be established on an acre of land. The company is expected to submit its report within a week, and the civic body would finalise the structural design and layout for the terminus.

The Corporation initially planned a commercial complex with a ground plus two-floor building in the bus terminus. However, as it is adjacent to the Rajagopuram of the temple, authorities are likely to reduce the height of the commercial complex by revising the design as a ground plus single-floor complex.

“The proposed facilities and design will be known after receiving the DPR and it would be submitted to the Municipal Administration Department for administrative sanction,” said a senior Corporation official. However, the project estimate is likely to be revised from the earlier said amount of ₹10 crore to ₹11.5 crore.

The new bus terminus has been a long pending demand of Srirangam residents and the pilgrims. The Corporation revived the proposal about a year ago after a long gap and explored the possibilities of building a bus terminus. However, the proposal has been dragging, and the residents have been criticising the delay in commencing works on the bus stand proposed in September 2022.

Once the terminus is commissioned, officials said that city buses halting near EVS Street will be relocated there. The terminus which will be located between Srirangam temple and the Corporation zonal office will be designed to handle at least 80 buses and more than 600 services a day.

