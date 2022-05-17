DPR for elevated corridors in Tiruchi city to be ready within three months

About ₹5.39 crore has been sanctioned for the projects

The Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for three elevated corridor projects in Tiruchi city are expected to be ready within three months, according to sources in the Highways Department.

The Department is engaged in preparing DPRs for construction of the elevated corridors and about ₹5.39 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. The longest will be the one between Anna Statue and railway junction, running a length of about 5.40 km. The second will cover a distance of about 2.63 km from Odathurai near the Cauvery River and Mallachipuram. The third corridor, between the Head Post Office Junction and Court Roundabout, will be the shortest running a length of about 1.60 km.

The Department has begun soil tests as part of the preparation of the DPR for the elevated corridor between Odathurai and Mallachipuram near Chathiram Bus Stand. Sources in the department say the test is intended to check the soil bearing capacity before finalising the design. Similar tests will be conducted for the other two projects too. The alignments of the elevated corridors are likely to be finalised within a month and the DPRs within the next three months.

The elevated corridor planned between Anna Statue and railway junction will be the most important as it will run along some of the most congested and narrow roads in the city. Although the distance between the two points is hardly six km, it takes more than 45 minutes for a commute by public transport on the stretch, which has several traffic bottlenecks at Chathiram Bus Stand, Mainguard Gate Junction, Gandhi Market and Warehouse Road.

Highways and Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, during a recent visit to the city, announced that steps would be taken to get administrative sanction for the projects and begin the works during the current financial year itself.