July 21, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is engaged in preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of an elevated corridor on the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway (NH 83) amidst a row over the earlier proposal to build service lanes along the stretch.

The move comes amidst persistent demands for construction of services lanes for 14.5-km between Thuvakudi and Palpannai by residents living along the highway and stiff opposition to the land acquisition for the purpose by property owners who face displacement due to the project. The property owners had been suggesting the construction of an elevated corridor to avert the land acquisition.

Residents and property owners had formed rival federations to lobby for their respective demands. The Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads had been demanding service lanes for over a decade now contending that the absence of the service lanes was leading to frequent accidents and caused loss of several lives and injuries to many road users.

On the other hand, property owners and traders, who face displacement due to the acquisition, had organised themselves as Tiruchi-Thanjai NH67 Salai Virivakka Panikalal Bathikapaduvor Kootammaippu (Federation of Persons Affected by Widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway) to oppose the land acquisition and press for an elevated corridor so as to protect the livelihood of a large number of people who will be affected by the project.

The process of land acquisition for the service lanes had almost come to a standstill due to the row in recent months, much to the chagrin of the residents.

During his recent visit to the city, Highways Minister E .V. Velu told reporters that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was expected to depute a team to take up study on whether to build service lanes or an elevated as there was no consensus on the issue.

However, according to sources in the NHAI, the contract for the preparation of the DPR has already been awarded. “The contract for preparation of feasibility-cum-DPR for construction of an elevated corridor for a distance of about 13 km was awarded in April and the work is currently underway. The DPR is to be submitted by the end of October,” the sources told The Hindu.

The State government was also keen on the NHAI pushing through the proposal as an “iconic project.” The construction of the elevated corridor could avert the need for service lanes and extensive land acquisition as the “through traffic” on the highway would go over it and the city traffic can be accommodated on the existing road stretch, the sources added.