‘DPCs at 99 places in Pudukottai’

Collector Kavitha Ramu on Thursday said that direct purchase centres (DPCs) for procuring paddy from farmers were functioning at 99 places in the district as of now.

Officials had been instructed to immediately procure paddy bags brought by farmers to the centres, the Collector said in a press release here.

About 31,000 metric tonnes of procured paddy bags were being moved to godowns over the past week to prevent damage due to rain.

She inspected the procurment process at DPCs at Kalingapatti and S. Kulavaipatti villages in Alangudi taluk on Thursday.


