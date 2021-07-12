DPC staff instructed to procure paddy swiftly

Collector S. Sivarasu inspecting a direct purchase centre at Alathudayanpatti in Tiruchi district recently

TIRUCHI

12 July 2021 19:18 IST

With paddy arrivals at direct purchase centres (DPCs) in Uppilliyapuram taluk picking up over the past few days, the district administration has instructed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation staff to ensure that the produce brought in by farmers is procured swiftly.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who inspected some of the DPCs in the taluk last week, has instructed TNCSC to hire additional staff, if necessary, for procurement. “No farmer should be affected and paddy from farmers who have been issued tokens should be procured swiftly,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement issue later, Mr. Sivarasu said 16 DPCs were established in Tiruchi district for procuring the harvest from the summer paddy crop. On an average, about 1,000 bags were being procured at the DPCs. However, additional units had been established at B.Mettur, Erakudi and Vairichettipalayam in Uppilliyappuram Taluk and Navalurkuttapattu in Manikandam taluk to procure about 2,000 bags a day.