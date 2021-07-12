Tiruchirapalli

DPC staff instructed to procure paddy swiftly

With paddy arrivals at direct purchase centres (DPCs) in Uppilliyapuram taluk picking up over the past few days, the district administration has instructed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation staff to ensure that the produce brought in by farmers is procured swiftly.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who inspected some of the DPCs in the taluk last week, has instructed TNCSC to hire additional staff, if necessary, for procurement. “No farmer should be affected and paddy from farmers who have been issued tokens should be procured swiftly,” he said.

In a statement issue later, Mr. Sivarasu said 16 DPCs were established in Tiruchi district for procuring the harvest from the summer paddy crop. On an average, about 1,000 bags were being procured at the DPCs. However, additional units had been established at B.Mettur, Erakudi and Vairichettipalayam in Uppilliyappuram Taluk and Navalurkuttapattu in Manikandam taluk to procure about 2,000 bags a day.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 7:18:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/dpc-staff-instructed-to-procure-paddy-swiftly/article35283040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY