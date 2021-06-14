‘DPC staff being victimised on political grounds’

14 June 2021 18:17 IST

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation AITUC Union has alleged that the staff members engaged for paddy procurement (District Procurement Centre) were being victimised on political grounds.

In a memorandum addressed to the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R.Sakkarapani, the TNCSC AITUC State General Secretary, C.Chandrakumar, said that 16 workers attached to different direct procurement centres functioning in Tiruvarur district have been relieved from their duty over the last two weeks.

Their engagement with the TNCSC as DPC staff was terminated for the reasons such as procurement of paddy with slightly higher moisture content and inferior quality of grains. Further, some of the workers who have served as DPC staff in the past had been denied the opportunity to continue as DPC staff for the simple reason that they owed their political allegiance to the Opposition parties, he added.

Stating that the non-absorption of persons with Opposition party leanings for the DPC-related works was against the noble principle of the Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin, to treat everyone as equal irrespective of political leanings, Mr.Chandrakumar said the issues of moisture content and inferior quality grains making their way to the godown in the lesser quantity could not be avoided in an exercise where the produce being procured in lakhs.

Urging the TNCSC to refrain from victimising the DPC staff on trivial grounds, he exhorted the government to extend pension to the retired TNCSC employees who were running their families with the scanty amount of ₹ 2000 to ₹ 3000 extended as monthly pension through the Employees Provident Fund and regularise the services of eligible workers as per the list already submitted to the government for its consideration.