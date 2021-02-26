DPC employee held for obtaining bribe

SIRKAZHI

A clerk at the Direct Purchase Centre of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation was arrested on a charge of receiving bribe from a farmer in Sirkazhi on Friday.

Elangovan, attached to the DPC at Kondal, was trapped by a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team when he received ₹ 7,000 from farmer Durai Kannan of Keezhathenur village, for procuring 172 bags of paddy.

