TiruchirapalliSIRKAZHI 26 February 2021 21:12 IST
DPC employee held for obtaining bribe
Updated: 26 February 2021 21:12 IST
A clerk at the Direct Purchase Centre of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation was arrested on a charge of receiving bribe from a farmer in Sirkazhi on Friday.
Elangovan, attached to the DPC at Kondal, was trapped by a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team when he received ₹ 7,000 from farmer Durai Kannan of Keezhathenur village, for procuring 172 bags of paddy.
