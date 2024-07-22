‘Dozen tanks desilted by farmers association in delta region with CUB support’

The Iratteri at Kurumpoondi in Gandharvakottai taluk in Pudukottai district has been desilted by Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, with the support of City Union Bank (CUB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The tank spread over 80 acres has been desilted with a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh from CUB. Two thousand palm seeds were also planted around the tank as part of the initiative. The inlet canals have also been traced for nearly eight km, cleared of encroachments and desilted, according to association general secretary P. R. Pandian.

Speaking to reporters after dedication of the desilted tank to the people of the region, Mr.. Pandian told reporters that the association, with the support of CUB, had desilted a dozen irrigation tanks in the Cauvery delta region in the past 10 years. CUB had provided financial assistance of ₹30 crore for the initiative. The desilting works had also lead to the removal of encroachments on about 250 acres on various tanks. This apart, a large number of tree saplings had been planted around the desilted tanks.

Durai Chandrasekaran, MLA, Venkateswaran, Deputy General Manager, CUB, bank officials and farmers representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.