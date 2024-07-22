GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dozen tanks desilted by farmers association in delta region with CUB support’

Published - July 22, 2024 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Iratteri at Kurumpoondi in Gandharvakottai taluk in Pudukottai district has been desilted by Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, with the support of City Union Bank (CUB).

The tank spread over 80 acres has been desilted with a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh from CUB. Two thousand palm seeds were also planted around the tank as part of the initiative. The inlet canals have also been traced for nearly eight km, cleared of encroachments and desilted, according to association general secretary P. R. Pandian.

Speaking to reporters after dedication of the desilted tank to the people of the region, Mr.. Pandian told reporters that the association, with the support of CUB, had desilted a dozen irrigation tanks in the Cauvery delta region in the past 10 years. CUB had provided financial assistance of ₹30 crore for the initiative. The desilting works had also lead to the removal of encroachments on about 250 acres on various tanks. This apart, a large number of tree saplings had been planted around the desilted tanks.

Durai Chandrasekaran, MLA, Venkateswaran, Deputy General Manager, CUB, bank officials and farmers representatives were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.