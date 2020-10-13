Downward trend continues

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to show a declining trend in the central region for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with 475 persons testing positive for the virus. There was a drop in the number of deaths, with Thanjavur district alone recording two deaths among the eight central districts.

In the last few weeks, the region has been recording about 500 to 600 cases every day. Over the past couple of days, however, the figure has come down below 500, to the relief of authorities.

Karur and Perambalur districts appear to have effectively controlled the spread of the novel corona virus and are recording less than 50 cases over the past few days. Perambalur has been recording the least number of cases in the region and is reporting fresh cases in single digits in recent days.

However, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur continued to record high number of cases, with both reporting over 100 cases on Tuesday too. While the figure was 118 in Thanjavur, it was 109 in Tiruvarur.

Two more patients succumbed to the virus in Thanjavur district as per the Health Department’s bulletin on Tuesday. One of them was an 84-year-old male admitted to a private hospital with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on Monday. The other patient, a 69-year-old male, died on Sunday due to viral pneumonia/acute respiratory distress syndrome at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, 164 patients were discharged from hospitals and care centres in Thanjavur district after recovery. District authorities said the intensive measures had started paying off and the death rate in the district was coming down. The number of active cases stood at 727 in Thanjavur and 638 in Tiruvarur.

Tiruchi recorded 66 fresh cases, Pudukottai 54 and Nagapattinam 51. Karur and Ariyalur reported 36 cases each. Perambalur with five was at the bottom of the list.