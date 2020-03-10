Downward spiral in cost of chicken

TIRUCHI

10 March 2020 23:41 IST

Customers fear contracting COVID-19 due to consumption, sellers say

The cost of broiler chicken has plummeted at retail points in and around the city even as poultries have seemingly gone for panic sale following COVID-19 scare.

A section of customers, sellers lamented, are gripped by the fear of contracting COVID-19 due to consumption of chicken after circulation os “misleading information” in social media.

“The situation was really bad a few days ago. We could not find buyers even when the dressed broiler chicken was sold for only ₹60 per kg, which was less than half the the usual price. Now, the price has stabilised to ₹100 per kg. But there is no indication that the price will improve any time soon,” Manimaran, a chicken outlet owner in Thuvakudi said.

A small solace is that the restaurants have not stopped their usual transactions, he said.

There is, nevertheless, a fear that the tough situation faced a few years ago in the wake of avian influenza outbreak may arise again.

“There were no buyers then even when chicken meat was sold for only ₹40 per kg. We earnestly hope that the price will stabilise further in the coming days,: Razaak, another chicken outlet owner based in Tiruverumbur, said.

Non-vegetarian hotels, meanwhile, continue to cater to the usual number of customers.

“There has been no notable decline in the number of customers in the wake of the COVID-19 scare,” manager of a leading non-vegetarian restaurants in the city said.

“The slump in sales can be because of the outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring Kerala. A drop in price of chicken at this time of the year is not unusual. But the steep fall can be attributed to the bird flu," Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Esther Sheela said.

“There is no scientific evidence so far to establish bird to human or animal to human transmission of COVID-19 virus,” she said.