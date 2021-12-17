Downslide in financial position triggers concern among teaching, non-teaching staff of varsity

TIRUCHI

Anxiety is palpable among teaching and non-teaching staff of Bharathidasan University over the downslide in financial position, against the backdrop of the need for sufficient funds for settling the retirement benefits of employees retiring in units of batches.

Over the next two or three years, a chunk of the first batch of employees appointed during 1986, the year of start of the university, will be completing their services and there will be requirement of crores of rupees for settlement benefits at regular intervals. The problem has been exacerbated by the release of the annual grant on the basis of the strength of teaching and non-teaching staff in 1996, according to representatives of teaching and non-teaching staff associations.

The State government had released ₹19.64 crore as block grant for 2020-21 on that basis, while the actual salary outgo had risen substantially over the last 25 years owing to the start of more departments and appointment of more teaching and non-teaching staff,

These appointments had been approved by the Syndicate, and, in the absence of corresponding increase in State government's block grant, the university has been meeting the expenditure with its own funds. In the absence of sufficient corpus, the university has been left with no option but to utilise project-related funds for meeting operational expenses. A bulk of employees who will be retiring next April after the two-year service extension have their fingers crossed, due to the uncertainty over prompt settlement of retirement benefits.

“The audit team is working on the new requirement of block grants. The data is being compiled for submitting the same to the Finance Department for approval. The data has factored in the requirement of the need for human resource for making appointments in departments started over two decades,” Registrar Gopinath Ganapathy said.

The State government has specified that January 1, 2016, will be the baseline for ratifying the posts sanctioned by the Syndicate. The government has assured to reimburse the expenditure incurred as salary for teaching and non-teaching staff as per the baseline, Prof. Gopinath said.