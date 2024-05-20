Downpour damages Thula Kattam mandapam, road in Mayiladuthurai

The recent rain in Mayiladuthurai district has damaged the historic Thula Kattam mandapam, which stands as a retaining wall against the Cauvery River, and a municipality road nearby.

The mandapam is located on the Mayiladuthurai-Sirkali road. A. Appar Sundaram, a social activist, said: “The Thula Kattam mandapam being a part of Mayuranathar Temple has huge prominence among Hindu worshippers. Every year, during the Tamil month of Aippasi, [October-November] at least 20,000 people come here to take bath at the mandapam. Lack of maintenance, however, has weakened the structure....”

Mr. Sundaram contended that neither the Thiruvavaduthurai Aatheenam nor the Water Resources Department (WRD) had done anything to maintain the structure.

A. Jegan a resident, said, “The retaining walls are not maintained by WRD officials. Though some works are carried out, they are insufficient. The Thula Kattam is a symbol of Mayiladuthurai. If there is heavy rain, the entire structure will be washed away. Also, roads alongside the Cauvery have eroded at many places, and need to be repaired before the next monsoon.”

Sources from the Aatheenam said they were still assessing the damage. Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Sunday inspected the mandapam to assess the damage. “I have spoken to officials to swiftly repair the structure. The rain has also damaged around 100 sq ft of a municipality road. Instructions have been issued to repair that too,” he told The Hindu.