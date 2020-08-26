Doubts over adequacy of water for samba cultivation in delta districts

Low storage in Mettur reservoir has caused uncertainty in minds of ryots

Anxiety over the prospects of the samba season has crept into the minds of delta farmers in view of what they perceive as ‘not so comfortable’ storage position in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur.

A section of farmers, however, has advocated effective micro-level water management. They believe a normal northeast monsoon could see the samba crop through.

Though crop cultivation in the delta region for the current water year began on a positive note with farmers taking up kuruvai cultivation even in ayacut areas where dependency on surface water was high, a sense of insecurity arose during mid-July when the water level at Mettur dam went down substantially.

However, timely rain brought in by the southwest monsoon and sudden heavy inflow of over one lakh cusecs of water into Stanley Reservoir for a few days extending from July-end to this month could bring them relief.

Now, as the preparations for samba has gone half way on a brisk note across the delta districts, the current storage level of below 70 tmcft would suffice only for another two months, coinciding with the onset of northeast monsoon. This situation has once again pushed farmers into a state of uncertainty about sustenance of the crop.

Finding fault with water management measures adopted by the State government, G. Sethuraman, president, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Nalasangam, Tiruvarur, points out that a major portion of cultivable lands in Vennar and Vettar sub-divisions depend on monsoon and surface water for irrigation.

Thus, samba cultivation with the hope of adequate rainfall during the northeast monsoon is a gamble farmers can ill-afford in view of the reforms initiated in the agriculture finance system.

The only solution that will ensure a safe samba crop like last year will be to maintain a storage level sufficient enough to meet any exigencies that might arise in case if the northeast monsoon fails to bring enough rain in delta districts during the crucial days of samba crop, Mr. Sethuraman says.

Endorsing Sethuraman’s view, Adhisivam of Umaiyalpuram says a minimum of 60 feet of storage should be maintained at Mettur during November-December so that the standing crop can be saved if nature fails. Hence, the State government should initiate necessary steps to get Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of Cauvery water beforehand instead of waiting for the distress situation to unfold.

Stating that formation of depressions during the northeast monsoon season with potential to impact the rainfall pattern at a crucial juncture of samba crop can not be ruled out, S. Ranganathan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, says effective monitoring of distribution of water for irrigation is the need of the hour.

Teams of retired agriculture/public works department officials can be formed to inspect and ensure proper distribution of water across the delta region to ensure sufficiency of water for irrigation, he adds.

P. Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Association of Delta Districts also stresses the need for effective water management system at the micro-level and suggests formation of regulator-level apolitical farmers committees to monitor proper distribution of water.