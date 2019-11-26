Double murder at housing board quarters in Thanjavur

A woman and a man, both government employees, were hacked to death allegedly by a gang at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential quarters on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7 a.m., at the house in which the deceased, Vanitha, an office assistant at the District Collectorate, was residing. The other victim, Kanagaraj, also an office assistant in the Collectorate, was apparently staying in the house.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vanitha had taken a loan from her relative, Prakash and was yet to repay it fully. Prakash had already filed a complaint against her with the Thanjavur South Police stating that she had not repaid the loan amount in full.

On Tuesday morning, Prakash and two others – a woman and a man -- came to the quarters where Vanitha was residing and picked up a quarrel with her and Kanagaraj. The trio then allegedly attacked Vanitha and Kanagaraj with lethal weapons, killing them on the spot.

On seeing the bodies lying in a pool of blood, the children of Vanitha – a girl and two boys, raised an alarm. On hearing their screams, neighbours rushed in and later informed the police.

Subsequently, the Thanjavur Medical College police arrived at the scene of the crime and took the bodies to the Thanjavur Medical College for post-mortem examinations. A case of murder has been registered and the police are on the look out for the culprits.

