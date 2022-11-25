Double life sentence for woman, paramour in double murder case

November 25, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The II Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi, K. Jeyakumar here on Friday convicted and sentenced L. Kannan and T. Yamuna to undergo double life imprisonment in the sensational double murder of a city-based realtor and his driver in January 2007. The sentences shall run concurrently.

Realtor P. Durairaj and his driver Sakthivel were murdered and the car belonging to the former was set on fire at Saveriyarpuram near Vaiyampatti in the district on January 22, 2007. Their charred bodies were found inside the vehicle. The double murder case which was initially booked by the Vaiyampatti police was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch CID which cracked the case after carrying out detailed investigation and pursuing various leads. The investigating agency had arrested L. Kannan, T. Yamuna, Saravanan and Muthukathan in November 2013. While Muthukathan died thereafter, Saravanan subsequently turned approver.

According to prosecution, Kannan and Yamuna - who was a resident of Tiruvanaikoil here had an extramarital affair. Durairaj who had loaned money on credit to Yamuna used to frequent her house under the pretext of collecting interest and had developed an illicit relationship with her, enraging Kannan. Kannan and Yamuna had thereafter hatched a conspiracy and murdered Durairaj in the latter’s home. Durairaj’s driver Sakthivel was also done to death by them. The bodies of Durairaj and Sakthivel was taken in the former’s car and set on fire at Saveriyarpuram near Vaiyampatti.

The mortal remains were subjected to DNA testing. After detailed probe, Kannan, Yamuna and two others were arrested in connection with the double murder. After a gap of 10 years, the case came up for trial in the II Additional District and Sessions Court at Tiruchi in 2017.

The State government then appointed a senior advocate A. Rajendhran as the Special Public Prosecutor to carry out day-to-day trial in order to expedite the case. Several prosecution witnesses were examined during the course of the trial including the realtor’s wife Leenakumari and car driver’s wife Nathiya. The partially burnt car and the watch worn by the realtor found inside the vehicle were listed as material evidence.

Scientific and electronic evidence were collected meticulously and produced by the prosecution before the court along with the testimony of the approver, said Special Public Prosecutor A. Rajendhran adding that the CB-CID had registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage).

Kannan and Yamuna were produced before the Court when the verdict was delivered and were later taken back to the Central Prison, Tiruchi and the Special Prison for Women here respectively.