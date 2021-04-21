More Covishield doses received

A fresh consignment of 24,300 Covishield doses were received at the Tiruchi Regional Vaccine Storage on Wednesday. Of it, 10,410 doses have been released for use across the district for the next three days while the remaining 13,890 has been reserved until further instructions are provided by the Directorate of Public Health.

On Wednesday, only 2830 doses of Covishield were available for usage. However, after the consignment was received, there would be no shortage, a senior health official said. Notwithstanding the reserved 13,980 doses, the vaccine stock would last until the end of this week, he added.

On Wednesday, only 1786 people received vaccine shots, of which 1103 were people taking their second dose. ‘This is because we had reserved most of the doses for people coming to get their second dose. But with the new delivery, we will be able to vaccinate everyone till the end of this week,’ a senior health official said.

Meanwhile, 2020 doses of Covaxin remain and will be distributed to people taking the second dose only.