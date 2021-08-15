Doorstep vaccination for transgenders on anvil

TIRUCHI

15 August 2021 18:26 IST

Transgenders in Tiruchi will get the COVID-19 vaccine at their doorstep, thanks to efforts by Tiruchi City Corporation.

The civic body, which arranged a mobile van to conduct door-to-door vaccination for persons with disabilities and bedridden patients, has extended the facility to a section of transgenders who are reluctant to attend vaccine camps.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the District Social Welfare Office, around 4,000 transgenders are registered in Tiruchi. While it is possible that a few of them may have travelled to other places in search of work, only around 350 of those remaining have taken the jab.

To derive benefit of the doorstep vaccination programme, one has to dial 6385269208 to set up an appointment. The person must provide details including age, address, etc. following which a medical team of the Corporation will get in touch. The helpline can be reached on working days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When a special one-day camp for transgenders was held at Jamal Mohammed College in July, around 350 people took the vaccine, Mohammed A. Hakkim, in-charge of the vaccination drive in the city, told The Hindu.

However, there has been no turnout since then. “There is high hesitancy among them. We must conduct a special awareness camp, meet them in person and help clarify their concerns and encourage them to get the jab,” Dr. Hakkim said.

Earlier this month, the Madras High Court directed the government to vaccinate all transgender persons in the State within the next three months. “We will make all efforts to get them vaccinated. We may have to set up a few more camps,” a senior official said.

EOM