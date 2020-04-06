Door-to-door survey hits a road bump in Tiruchi

The door-to-door survey, being carried out by the workers employed by the Tiruchi Corporation to find out those suffering from cold, fever and breathing difficulties, had to be suspended in some parts of the city due to resistance by a section of residents.

As a precaution to contain the spread of COVID 19 virus, the Tiruchi Corporation, which has declared nine residential localities in the city as containment areas, began the survey a few days ago. Besides its sanitary workers, it has employed nearly 400 women of Self Help Groups to cover all 65 wards including those declared as containment areas, which have been barricaded so as too restrict the movement of residents after nine patients belonging to these areas tested positive for COVID 19.

Though the workers have covered most parts of the city, the survey is yet to be completed in some areas primarily due to the resistance of a section of residents who contend that the Tablighi Jamaat event is unnecessarily linked to the spread of the virus.

According to sources, enumerators were denied entry in Bheema Nagar, Alwarthoppu and a few areas. There were instances of heckling too.

“Enumerators were heckled and abused in some places. It is unfortunate. It has forced us to suspend the survey,” a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu.

However, he said that the situation in localities, where positive cases were reported, was being closely monitored.

As per the guidelines of the State government, about 3 km radius around Thillai Nagar has been encircled and barricades have been placed at entry points. Barricades have been placed at Palakarai on Madurai Road, Bharathidasan Road, Puthur, Woraiyur, Salai Road and Madurai Road near Holy Cross College.

In addition to it, notice boards have been put up informing the residents of the containment areas to stay put in their homes. Police personnel have also been posted at all entry points.